T-Mobile is raising its minimum wage to $20 an hour

T-Mobile has announced their employees are getting a pay bump, moving their minimum pay for all employees nationwide to at least $20 per hour.

The new wage applies to all T-Mobile employees, regardless of role, or full-time or part-time status with the cellular service. It also includes new team members who are just beginning to work for the company.

The $20 wage is a minimum rate, which means some employees may also make more. The company says a majority of employees already earn more than $20 per hour, especially when including incentive pay.

“Above all, we know that it’s our customers who truly benefit from well-rewarded, supported and enthusiastic employees. Investments in our team are a direct investment in our business, and ultimately in the experience of our customers,” T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert wrote in a blog post. “Paying employees a good earning wage as they grow their careers has translated into growth for our company. It’s been a winning formula for us, and today we’re simply broadening the strategy a bit, to make sure everyone benefits. ”

T-Mobile is just one company that has announced minimum wage increases recently in the hopes of attracting and retaining workers in a tough labor market that has employers coming up with all kinds of incentives to attract and keep talented employees.

Walgreens, Target and Starbucks have all raised their minimum wage to $15 an hour, while Costco is now paying $17 per hour, and Amazon says their average starting wage is $18 an hour.

Amazon hired 75,000 employees earlier this year, with average wages starting at $17 an hour and sign-on bonuses of up to $1,000 in certain locations. That was followed with the hopes of hiring 125,000 workers, which lead to the new starting pay of $18 per hour and sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 in select locations.

Despite the wage increases designed to attract workers, some experts say there isn’t a true labor shortage. They say instead that it’s a lack of good jobs and many workers are simply no longer willing to work for low pay in what can be difficult and dangerous positions.

Do you work in a field seeing wage increases?

