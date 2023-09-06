'The Price Is Right' host Bob Barker died of Alzheimer's disease

Longtime host of the "The Price Is Right" Bob Barker died of Alzheimer's disease.

The news was confirmed by his death certificate, which was obtained by NBC News.

Barker died on Aug. 26 at the age of 99. He became a household name for his role on "The Price Is Right," which he hosted for 35 years.

Originally reports said that Barker died of natural causes, but he had and died from Alzheimer's. His death certificate also listed hypertension, hypothyroidism and hyperlipidemia as contributing factors in his death, according to TODAY.

Barker will be buried in Los Angeles next to his wife, Dorothy Jo, who passed away in 1981, according to NBC. A memorial service will not be held.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

