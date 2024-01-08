1 dead, 2 injured after crash on I-490 westbound near East 55th Street

Cleveland Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two injured.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on I-490 westbound at East 55th Street.

When police arrived, they found one person dead.

Two women needed to be extricated from the vehicle and were transported to Metro Hospital in critical condition.

The freeway was shut down while police investigated.

