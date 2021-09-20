Watch
1 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way crash that closed eastbound lanes of I-90 near Bratenahl

ODOT
ODOT traffic camera showing the scene of the crash on I-90.
Posted at 10:50 AM, Sep 20, 2021
CLEVELAND — One person was killed and four others were injured as a result of a wrong-way crash on Interstate 90 near Eddy Road in the Village of Bratenahl Monday morning, according to the Bratenahl Police Department.

The crash occurred around 10:18 a.m. and involved four vehicles, police said.

One person was found dead at the scene and four individuals were transported to University Hospital in stable condition, according to a Cleveland EMS official.

Police said the driver of the wrong-way vehicle, a 37-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the two other vehicles involved, three adults and a child, were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of a commercial vehicle involved in the crash was evaluated on the scene and found to have no injuries.

Traffic cameras in the area showed a significant traffic back-up of eastbound traffic from Dead Man’s Curve to the Eddy Road exit.

All lanes have since reopened, authorities said.

