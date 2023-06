A deadly crash shut down part of I-71 northbound early Thursday morning.

The crash happened near Route 3 in Medina County.

Two box trucks and a car were involved in the crash.

At least one person died as a result of the crash.

The crash shut down the interstate for a few hours.

