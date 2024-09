The three right lanes on Interstate 480 westbound at Interstate 77 are closed due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Independence and Valley View dispatchers are on the scene.

As of 6:37 p.m., the road is restricted.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

