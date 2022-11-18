33-year-old man dies after single-vehicle accident in Elyria on Interstate 90 westbound on Friday

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 33-year-old man died as a result of a single-vehicle car accident on Interstate 90 westbound between State Routes 254 and 57 on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Elyria Fire Department.

Crews responded to the Black River Bridge overpass around 3:00 p.m. and discovered a Ford Mustang with "heavy front-end damage" after hitting the middle concrete barrier, the release said.

Elyria Police officers and witnesses to the crash attempted life saving measures but the man was ultimately declared dead on scene by the Lorain County Coroner's Office.

Roughly 45 minutes later, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, ODOT and Sheffield Village Police were called to assist in diverting traffic away from the scene.

The scene was cleared and I-90 was reopened around 4:50 p.m.

The accident caused backups throughout I-90 in Avon causing delays.

Elyria police is currently investigating this crash. If you have any information, please contact Captain Hammonds at 440-326-1362 or hammonds@cityofelyria.org.

Here is a look at the scene from a passerby:

Incident on I-90 westbound closes traffic between SR 254 and SR 57

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.