Akron fire responding to crash in westbound lanes of Interstate 76 that is causing significant backup

Posted at 12:42 PM, Aug 10, 2021
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Fire Department is responding to a hazardous materials crash on I-76 West Tuesday, according to ODOT.

I-76 west is closed at SR-241, Innovation Way, due to the crash. Traffic cameras along I-76 show traffic backed up to Canton Road.

A spokesperson for ODOT told News 5 crews hope to have one westbound lane open soon.

