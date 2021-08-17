All southbound lanes of Route 8 through Hudson reopen after crash in construction zone

HUDSON, Ohio — All southbound lanes of Route 8 just south of Route 303 have reopened after a crash Tuesday, according to The Hudson Police Department.

If you use Route 8 through Hudson it's a mess. All lanes southbound Route 8 are closed south of 303 and backed up beyond the Turnpike. The northbound lanes are backed up south of Seasons because the left lane is closed. Car flipped in the construction zone. pic.twitter.com/s3SAxzJRBd — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) August 17, 2021

A car flipped in a construction zone on State Route 8 between State Route 303 and Seasons Road.

The left lane of Route 8 northbound was closed before Seasons Road.

