All southbound lanes of Route 8 through Hudson reopen after crash in construction zone

A crash has closed all southbound lanes of Route 8 just south of Route 303, according to The Hudson Police Department.
Posted at 6:08 AM, Aug 17, 2021
HUDSON, Ohio — All southbound lanes of Route 8 just south of Route 303 have reopened after a crash Tuesday, according to The Hudson Police Department.

A car flipped in a construction zone on State Route 8 between State Route 303 and Seasons Road.

The left lane of Route 8 northbound was closed before Seasons Road.

