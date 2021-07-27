At least 7 people, including children, hospitalized after crash on I-480

CLEVELAND — Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash on I-480 near I-71 Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for Cleveland EMS.
A spokesperson confirmed at least seven people were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, including:
- A 54-year-old male in critical condition
- A 14-year-old male in critical condition
- A 12-year-old male in critical condition
- A 43-year-old female in stable condition
- A 13-year-old female in stable condition
- A 14-year-old female in stable condition
- A 14-year-old male in stable condition
EMS said the Brookpark Fire Department transported a pediatric patient.
The News 5 Traffic map shows a significant backup of traffic on westbound I-480 east of I-71.
This is a developing story. News 5 will update this story with details of the crash once they become available.
Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center