Watch
Northeast Ohio TrafficTraffic News

Actions

At least 7 people, including children, hospitalized after crash on I-480

items.[0].image.alt
The Ohio Department of Transportation.
View from the ODOT cameras on I-480 at West 130th Street.
CLE216-L.jpeg
Posted at 11:08 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 11:08:49-04

CLEVELAND — Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash on I-480 near I-71 Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for Cleveland EMS.

A spokesperson confirmed at least seven people were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, including:

  • A 54-year-old male in critical condition
  • A 14-year-old male in critical condition
  • A 12-year-old male in critical condition
  • A 43-year-old female in stable condition
  • A 13-year-old female in stable condition
  • A 14-year-old female in stable condition
  • A 14-year-old male in stable condition

EMS said the Brookpark Fire Department transported a pediatric patient.

The News 5 Traffic map shows a significant backup of traffic on westbound I-480 east of I-71.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this story with details of the crash once they become available.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.