Watch
Northeast Ohio TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Beginning Monday, all motorists will be traveling on new Valley View Bridge as work continues

items.[0].videoTitle
v2_crop.jpeg
Posted at 8:28 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 08:34:57-04

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — Beginning Monday, all traffic on I-480 westbound will officially be traveling on the new I-480 Valley View Bridge through summer 2022, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Crews will work on the existing I-480 westbound bridge.

Westbound traffic will still have access to Transportation Boulevard.

The rest of the work on the project includes the painting of the structures and the creation of the final traffic pattern of the bridge.

ODOT said in its final configuration, a new bridge will carry two lanes of traffic in each direction. The two westbound lanes on the new bridge will bypass the I-77 interchange for motorists continuing on I-480. In the eastbound direction, the two lanes on the new bridge all bypass the Transportation Boulevard exit.

“Seeing a project of this magnitude continue meeting milestones while working through a pandemic speaks volumes about the hard work of everyone involved,” said Governor Mike DeWine in a news release. “Maintaining and improving our infrastructure makes traveling safer by improving the flow of traffic, which will ultimately reduce crashes.”

All three bridges are expected to be open to traffic in fall 2023.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.