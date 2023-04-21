Caught on Camera: Car drives wrong way on I-90 twice after police pursuit

CLEVELAND — Our overnight news tracker caught a driver going the wrong way on I-90 early Friday morning.

The video shows the car going west in the eastbound lanes at East 55th Street; it then turns around on the highway.

The car then starts driving in the right direction when the driver decides to turn around again, right in front of our camera and as another driver tries to creep by. The car then starts going in the wrong direction again!

The video shows the headlights of other cars that driver is passing and putting in danger.

This all started when East Cleveland Police started pursuing the driver after they drove away from a traffic stop. Police said they terminated the chase once the driver got on the highway.

