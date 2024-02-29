Watch Now
Cleveland Police ask drivers to avoid I-90 east bound due to icy road conditions

I-90 has reopened but traffic is still backed up
Cleveland Police are asking drivers to avoid I-90 eastbound due to icy road conditions.
Cleveland Police are asking drivers to avoid I-90 eastbound due to icy road conditions.

According to police, I-90's road conditions are hazardous and multiple accidents have been reported across the Cleveland area.

I-90 eastbound was shut down for a bit while crews cleaned up accidents and has since reopened.

"The safety of our community members is paramount, and we urge everyone to exercise caution and find alternate routes to their destinations," police said.

If you're heading into downtown and typically take I-90, seek an alternate route.

