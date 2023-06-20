Construction worker hit by vehicle on I-90

A construction worker was hit by a driver on I-90 westbound near Columbia Road in Westlake.

According to ODOT, a 43-year-old male was setting up a work zone just before 2 a.m. when he was hit by a silver SUV that fled the scene.

The worker was transported to Metro Hospital with serious injuries.

Westlake Police said the vehicle should have a damaged passenger side door mirror as well as passenger side front damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 440-871-3311.

ODOT said this is another reminder to slow down and move over for roadside workers.

