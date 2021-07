SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A crash has blocked the right three lanes on I-77 southbound today in Summit County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash is blocking the southbound lanes just south of U.S. 224.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.