CLEVELAND — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 are closed in Bratenahl due to a fatal crash. Bratenahl police say the freeway is closed from MLK to Eddy Road. Motorists should find an alternate route.

Traffic cameras in the area show a significant traffic back-up of eastbound traffic from Dead Man’s Curve to the Eddy Road exit.

