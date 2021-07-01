Watch
I-71 northbound near West 25th Street reopens after crash

Posted at 6:05 AM, Jul 01, 2021
CLEVELAND — The right lanes of Interstate 71 near West 25th Street have reopened to traffic following a crash Thursday.

A car and a pickup truck were involved in the crash.

