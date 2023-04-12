Left two lanes of I-90 eastbound near I-71 reopened after crash

The left two lanes of I-90 eastbound past I-71 South/SR-176 have reopened Wednesday afternoon after a crash, according to information from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT reported a travel delay of about nine minutes on I-90 east at that location, and ODOT traffic cameras showed a significant backup of traffic.

It appeared northbound traffic on I-71 was also impacted by the crash, with an eight-minute travel delay reported for motorists heading north on that highway toward I-90.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.