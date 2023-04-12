Watch Now
Left two lanes of I-90 eastbound near I-71 reopened after crash

ODOT
ODOT traffic camera showing traffic backed up on I-71 northbound towards I-90.
Posted at 3:58 PM, Apr 12, 2023
The left two lanes of I-90 eastbound past I-71 South/SR-176 have reopened Wednesday afternoon after a crash, according to information from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT reported a travel delay of about nine minutes on I-90 east at that location, and ODOT traffic cameras showed a significant backup of traffic.

It appeared northbound traffic on I-71 was also impacted by the crash, with an eight-minute travel delay reported for motorists heading north on that highway toward I-90.

