Crash on SR-8 near Glenwood Ave. in Akron causing massive backup, delays

ODOT
Traffic being diverted from SR-8 due to a crash.
Posted at 5:56 PM, May 30, 2023
A traffic crash on State Route 8 near Glenwood Avenue in Akron is causing a massive backup and slowdown in both directions along Rt. 8, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

SR-8 North / SR-59 East is closed at Glenwood Avenue due to the crash, according to real-time information from ODOT’s OHGO website.

Cameras show a massive backup of cars on SR-8 heading north and being diverted from the highway onto Glenwood Avenue due to the crash.

Watch live from ODOT traffic cameras below:

