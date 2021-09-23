Watch
Crews working to repair water main break on Euclid Avenue in Euclid

Gary Abrahamsen
Euclid Ave water main break
Posted at 7:07 AM, Sep 23, 2021
EUCLID, Ohio — Cleveland Water dispatched crews to Euclid Avenue to repair a water main break on the road Thursday morning.

A leak on a 10-inch main caused water spillage and flooding in the 25400 block of Euclid Avenue.

Crews are currently working to locate the leak and isolate that section of the main, Cleveland Water said.

From there, crews will dig that section up and begin their repairs, according to Cleveland Water.

