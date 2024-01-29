Watch Now
Driver killed after car flips onto I-490 in Cleveland

A man has died after his car flipped onto I-490.
Posted at 10:11 AM, Jan 29, 2024
Cleveland Police said the man was driving on I-77 southbound late Sunday night when he lost control while attempting to exit onto I-490.

The car crashed through a guardrail, flipped down a hill, and ended up on its roof on I-490.

Cleveland EMS said the 35-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The highway was shut down for several hours while crews cleaned up the scene.

