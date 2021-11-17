Eastbound lanes of Cedar Road will be restricted to one lane until 4 PM for repairs to utility pole

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — Traffic on Cedar Road in Beachwood will be restricted to one lane as workers repair a utility pole damaged in an overnight crash on Wednesday, according to the City of Beachwood.

The eastbound lanes of Cedar Road from 26900 Cedar Road to 27200 Cedar Road (near Legacy Village) will be limited to one lane.

The westbound lanes of Cedar Road will remain open.

Motorists are asked to use caution while traveling in this area as workers and police officers will be in the roadway. Motorists are asked to use an alternative route.

If you need to access David Myers Parkway, the east driveway at the Peter B. Lewis Aquatic Center 27300 Cedar Rd. is open and will provide access to all facilities in the complex.

Motorists should expect heavy traffic delays. The repairs are expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

