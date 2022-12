CLEVELAND — A fatal crash on I-90 eastbound near West 44th Street caused major delays for drivers early Friday morning.

According to police, a 30-year-old man died and another person was seriously injured during the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The highway was shut down for a few hours while crews cleaned up the scene.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.