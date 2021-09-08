Gasoline leak shuts down Lorain Avenue near West 150th Street

CLEVELAND — A gasoline leak at a service station has shut down parts of Lorain Avenue on Cleveland's west side.

Lorain Avenue will be shut down in both directions from West 150th Street to West 146th Street after a gasoline leak from a tank at the Shell station.

Crews are working to stop the fuel from going into the sewer.

Cleveland police are asking drivers to avoid that area and the gas station.

