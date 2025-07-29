Heavy rain causing flooding issues, backups on Interstate 90 near Lakewood

Traffic is snarled in both directions on Interstate 90 in western Cuyahoga County near the Lakewood and Cleveland border.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the left two eastbound lanes on I-90 are blocked at the Warren Road and Bunts Road exit due to flooding.

Additionally, all westbound lanes on I-90 at McKinley Avenue are also blocked due to flooding.

An ODOT spokesperson stated that crews equipped with sewer cleaning equipment have been dispatched to investigate the issue and restore water flow. It's unclear at this time what is causing the water not to drain.

Police and Fire crews are also on scene.