Heavy traffic near Burke Lakefront Airport causing delays as Cleveland National Air Show kicks off

CLEVELAND — Heavy traffic is surrounding Burke Lakefront Airport where the 2021 Cleveland National Airshow is being held Saturday.

According to ODOT cameras, long lines of traffic can be seen on North Marginal Road.

The Air Show said on-site parking is limited and the lot on North Marginal Road will be closed once it's filled.

Parking directions, according to the Cleveland National Air Show:

To access the Air Show on-site parking lot exit onto East 55th Street and proceed to North Marginal Road. Take North Marginal Road west. The parking lot is located at Gate 13 (near Aviation High School). The on-site parking lot opens at 9 a.m. and the parking fee is $25 per vehicle. Guests must also present their tickets at the parking lot entrance for admittance.

Parking is first-come, first served, so to ensure convenient parking, please plan to arrive early in the day. North Marginal Road will be closed once the lot is filled. After the show, all vehicles must exit the on-site parking lot. The Air Show on-site parking lot will be locked at 6:00 p.m.

The parking lot located in front of the Burke Lakefront Airport terminal is not operated by the Air Show and is typically a $35+ fee. Guests can also walk from the various downtown parking lots north on East Ninth Street to the Air Show or take the RTA.

