High water closes multiple lanes on I-90 near East 55th Street

CLEVELAND — Multiple lanes on I-90 eastbound near East 55th Street are closed to traffic due to standing water on the roadway, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT Cleveland tweeted out a photo showing water covering the road, hiding the lane markings.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Water also starting to flow onto I-90 westbound. Please use caution and try to find an alternate route if traveling on I-90 near E. 55th St. https://t.co/Btl6HSW1ev pic.twitter.com/lonqrPUz6s — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) October 26, 2021

ODOT said motorists should use an alternate route if traveling on I-90 near East 55t Street.

Gary Abrahamsen | News 5 Cleveland. High water shuts down lanes on I-90 near East 55th Street on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

The water also started to flow onto I-90 westbound.

