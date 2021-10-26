Watch
Northeast Ohio TrafficTraffic News

Actions

High water closes multiple lanes on I-90 near East 55th Street

items.[0].image.alt
Ohio Department of Transportation.
FCosZ4CVkAYptax.png
thumbnail_IMG_2956.jpeg
thumbnail_IMG_2957.jpeg
Posted at 11:49 AM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 12:22:53-04

CLEVELAND — Multiple lanes on I-90 eastbound near East 55th Street are closed to traffic due to standing water on the roadway, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT Cleveland tweeted out a photo showing water covering the road, hiding the lane markings.

ODOT said motorists should use an alternate route if traveling on I-90 near East 55t Street.

thumbnail_IMG_2955.jpeg
High water shuts down lanes on I-90 near East 55th Street on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

The water also started to flow onto I-90 westbound.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.