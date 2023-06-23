Watch Now
I-71 northbound closed between West 150th Street and I-480 due to crash

ODOT said that I-71 northbound is shut down from I-480 past West 150th Street.
Posted at 7:13 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 07:13:13-04

All traffic is being diverted to I-480.

A driver was trapped inside of the vehicle due to the crash and had to be rescued by authorities.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

Fuel spilled onto the interstate after the crash.

The Cleveland Fire Department is assisting with clean-up efforts.

It is unknown how long the interstate will be shut down.

