MIDDLEBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio — A crash on I-71 northbound near Bagley Road has shut down the interstate.

You can watch the backup in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

The back up is all the way to Pearl Road.

It is unknown how long the interstate will be shut down.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.