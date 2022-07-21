I-90 eastbound reopens at Dead Man's Curve after Amazon truck overturns

CLEVELAND — UPDATE: I-90 eastbound has reopened at Dead Man's Curve after an Amazon truck overturned early Thursday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Two people inside the semi were taken to the hospital. One had serious injuries and the other had minor injuries.

The interstate was closed for a little more than four hours.

Cleveland Firefighters had to clean up fuel that was leaking from the truck.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.