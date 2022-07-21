Watch Now
I-90 eastbound reopens at Dead Man's Curve after Amazon truck overturns

I-90 eastbound closed at Dead Man's Curve due to crash.
Posted at 6:11 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 06:52:39-04

CLEVELAND  — UPDATE: I-90 eastbound has reopened at Dead Man's Curve after an Amazon truck overturned early Thursday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Two people inside the semi were taken to the hospital. One had serious injuries and the other had minor injuries.

The interstate was closed for a little more than four hours.

Cleveland Firefighters had to clean up fuel that was leaking from the truck.

