I-90 eastbound closed at East 222nd Street after crash, ODOT says

I 90 Eastbound closed at East 222nd Street due to an accident.
Posted at 11:07 AM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 11:07:47-05

I-90 eastbound at East 222nd Street is currently closed due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for ODOT said it has crews currently working in this area.

There is currently no estimated time for it to reopen.
