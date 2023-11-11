I-90 eastbound closed at East 222nd Street after crash, ODOT says
I 90 Eastbound closed at East 222nd Street due to an accident.
Posted at 11:07 AM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 11:07:47-05
I-90 eastbound at East 222nd Street is currently closed due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
A spokesperson for ODOT said it has crews currently working in this area.
There is currently no estimated time for it to reopen.
