LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Eastbound lanes of I-90 are shut down at State Route 44 due to a trailer fire.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the closure starts at the 202.8-mile marker due to the trailer fire, which disabled the vehicle in the roadway.

It is unknown how long the interstate will be shut down.

