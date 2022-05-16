Watch
Northeast Ohio TrafficTraffic News

Actions

I-90 EB at East 72nd Street closed due to deadly crash

Man pronounced dead near Eddy Road exit
Screen Shot 2022-05-16 at 2.21.39 PM.png
Courtesy of the Ohio Department of Transportation camera.
I-90 eastbound at MLK Boulevard.
Screen Shot 2022-05-16 at 2.21.39 PM.png
Posted at 2:28 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 16:16:30-04

CLEVELAND — I-90 eastbound at East 72nd Street is closed due to a crash Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Video from an ODOT camera shows police redirecting traffic off the highway.

I-90 EB at East 72nd Street closed

A spokesperson for EMS confirmed crews were sent to I-90 eastbound and MLK.

A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after stepping outside of his disabled vehicle.

No further information has been released.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?