I-90 EB at East 72nd Street closed due to deadly crash

CLEVELAND — I-90 eastbound at East 72nd Street is closed due to a crash Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Video from an ODOT camera shows police redirecting traffic off the highway.

A spokesperson for EMS confirmed crews were sent to I-90 eastbound and MLK.

A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after stepping outside of his disabled vehicle.

No further information has been released.

