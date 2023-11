A semi-truck carrying chocolate and caramel crashed on I-90 westbound Thursday morning, causing the interstate to shut down.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there is chocolate and caramel debris on the highway.

The interstate was closed at Vrooman Road.

UPDATE: The left lane was open, as of 8:10 AM, but traffic is moving slowly.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.