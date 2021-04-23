Watch
I-90 westbound near State Route 306 in Mentor reopens after rollover crash

Posted at 7:00 AM, Apr 23, 2021
MENTOR, Ohio — I-90 westbound near State Route 306 has reopened after a crash involving an overturned car, according to the City of Mentor.

All motorists are asked to exit at State Route 615.

