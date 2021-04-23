I-90 westbound near State Route 306 in Mentor reopens after rollover crash

MENTOR, Ohio — I-90 westbound near State Route 306 has reopened after a crash involving an overturned car, according to the City of Mentor.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️: 90 WB in Mentor is closed because of a crash between 615 and 306. Traffic being diverted off the highway at 615. #GMCle pic.twitter.com/gAbNVtIqRl — Jon Rudder (@JonRudder) April 23, 2021

All motorists are asked to exit at State Route 615.

dir="ltr">Due to an Accdent on I-90 westbond I 90 is closed and Mentor Police is having traffic exit at SR-615 (Cente https://t.co/liNc8Utw1M — Lake County Sheriff (@lakeohsheriff) April 23, 2021

