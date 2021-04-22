All lanes on I-90 near Lakewood/Rocky River border reopen to traffic

CLEVELAND — All westbound and eastbound lanes on I-90 reopen after icy conditions caused several crashes near the Lakewood/Rocky River border.

The video below shows the previous backup on I-90.

Anyone coming from the West Side was previously told to allow themselves extra time.

Bridges are icing over all over the Cleveland area. Multiple crashes on 90 west at West 98. Hearing more issues 90 eastbound and on 480 and 271. Slow down! pic.twitter.com/eMDQpSd0kU — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) April 22, 2021

Elevated surfaces were icy.

