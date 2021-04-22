Watch
All lanes on I-90 near Lakewood/Rocky River border reopen to traffic

Icy road conditions causing multiple crashes on I-90 Thursday.
Posted at 6:08 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 07:35:57-04

CLEVELAND — All westbound and eastbound lanes on I-90 reopen after icy conditions caused several crashes near the Lakewood/Rocky River border.

The video below shows the previous backup on I-90.

Anyone coming from the West Side was previously told to allow themselves extra time.

Elevated surfaces were icy.

