Infrastructure construction on Buckeye Road in Cleveland to begin mid-November

CLEVELAND — Construction on Buckeye Road in Cleveland is set to begin in mid-November as Dominion Energy Ohio's gas pipeline infrastructure project starts.

On Nov. 15, the project will begin in the area of Buckeye Road between East 99th Street and East 115th Street.

Crews will replace the old steel mainline with a new one in the roadway and sidewalk area.

A work zone will be set up that will allow two-way traffic on Buckeye Road with traffic control personnel on site to help direct traffic flow.

The construction will take place Monday through Fridays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

City officials expect the project to be completed in December, but due to the weather, a permanent sidewalk restoration will not be possible. Instead, a temporary 2-inch thick concrete sidewalk will be installed for pedestrians and concrete road caps will be installed at all crossings until permanent restorations can be made in the spring.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to use caution in construction zones.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story used an incorrect street title provided by the City of Cleveland and has since been corrected.

