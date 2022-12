MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Interstate 71 just south of State Route 83 in Medina County is closed due to a crash on Friday night, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Emergency crews are on scene but there is no sign of when the interstate will reopen.

Drivers are advised to use SR 539 to SR 83 to continue on I-71.

News 5 is working to learn more information.

