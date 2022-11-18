Interstate 90 westbound closed between State Routes 254 and 57 in Avon area due to an incident

AVON, Ohio — Interstate 90 heading westbound is closed between State Routes 254 and 57, near Avon, due to an incident, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

All traffic is being diverted away from the interstate by having drivers exit onto SR 254, head west onto SR 57, then enter back onto I-90.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as there is no estimated time when it will reopen.

