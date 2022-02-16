Watch
Large pothole in Painesville closes portion of Latimore Street

Posted at 10:07 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 11:00:59-05

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The director of public works for the City of Painesville announced a large pothole has closed Latimore Street Wednesday.

Latimore Street, from North State Street to Kiwanis Recreation Park, is closed due to a pothole until further notice.

Latimore Street, from North State Street to Kiwanis Recreation Park, is closed due to a large sinkhole until further notice.

Motorists and residents are asked to above the area.

A spokesperson for the department said it's unknown how long the closure will last.

An update will be provided once city engineers can assess the damage.

