EUCLID, Ohio — A liquid cargo spill has closed the southbound lanes of East 200th Street between Lakeland and St. Clair Avenue in Euclid, according to police.

The Euclid Fire Department responded to the scene to assist in the cleanup of the spill.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

There is no estimated time of when the road will reopen to traffic, police said.

