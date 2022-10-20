Massive traffic jam on 90 westbound in Mentor caused by jackknifed truck

MENTOR, Ohio — After being closed for hours, traffic is now open in one lane on Interstate 90 heading westbound at State Route 306 due to a jackknifed semi-truck, according to the Mentor Police Department.

All traffic is being exited at SR-615. The road is expected to be closed for "several hours," according to the City of Mentor.

A semi-truck jack knifed on I-90 W/B just before SR306. Two lanes are blocked but traffic is slow moving. Avoid the area. — Mentor Police (@MentorPolice) October 20, 2022

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

News 5 Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson was stuck in traffic on his commute to work and went live from the scene. You can re-watch the video in the player below.

