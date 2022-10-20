Watch Now
Massive traffic jam on 90 westbound in Mentor caused by jackknifed truck

Freeway closed for several hours
Mark Johnson | News 5 Cleveland
Posted at 4:37 PM, Oct 20, 2022
MENTOR, Ohio — After being closed for hours, traffic is now open in one lane on Interstate 90 heading westbound at State Route 306 due to a jackknifed semi-truck, according to the Mentor Police Department.

All traffic is being exited at SR-615. The road is expected to be closed for "several hours," according to the City of Mentor.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

News 5 Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson was stuck in traffic on his commute to work and went live from the scene. You can re-watch the video in the player below.

