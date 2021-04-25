Miles Road closed due to water main break, Cleveland Water Department responding

SOLON, Ohio — The Cleveland Water Department is working to repair a water main break on Miles road that occurred Sunday evening.

As a result of the water main break, Miles Road is closed from Brainard Road to Blossom Lane.

Residents living off Miles road will have access to their homes but are urged to use caution when traveling in the area.

According to the Cleveland Water Department, there is no boil alert and residents in the area do not need to boil their water.

Crews are currently working to assess the situation.