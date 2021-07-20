Miles Road in Solon to temporarily close for construction after water main break

SOLON, Ohio — Miles Road in Solon will be temporarily closed in both directions as crews replace concrete pavement and repair sidewalk damage.

The road will be closed between Brainard Road and Naiman Parkway in both directions by 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Miles Road will open to westbound traffic at the end of the workday on Tuesday and the City of Solon expects the road to be reopened in both directions by Thursday morning.

Crews are working to repair damage under the state Route 422 overpass that resulted from a recent water main break.

A detour from Richmond Road to Cannon Road or Richmond Road to Emery Road will be posted.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.