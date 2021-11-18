Multiple accidents causing 20-plus minute delays on I-90 in both directions

CLEVELAND — Multiple accidents on both westbound and eastbound lanes of I-90 are causing delays of over 20 minutes for commuters on a rainy Thursday morning.

A crash near West 44th Street is delaying eastbound traffic on I-90 back to about Warren Road in Lakewood, according to information from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

On the east side, a crash near Coit Road in Bratenahl appears to be causing significant delays for eastbound traffic on I-90 back to Babbit Road in Euclid.

