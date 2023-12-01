Watch Now
Multiple fatalities reported in I-77 southbound crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has closed all southbound lanes from I-77 southbound to I-480 due to a fatal crash.
Posted at 6:09 AM, Dec 01, 2023
Troopers said there were multiple fatalities.

Crews have been at the scene since after midnight attempting to clean up the highway after a semi-truck carrying multiple boxes flipped on its side.

According to News 5 reporter Catherine Ross, two vehicles had been towed from the scene with significant damage. One of the vehicles was on its side and the other was upright against the berm.

The events leading up to the crash are unknown at this time.

The highway is expected to be shut down for several hours.

