Multiple fatalities reported in I-77 southbound crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has closed all southbound lanes from I-77 southbound to I-480 due to a fatal crash.

Troopers said there were multiple fatalities.

I-77 south is closed at I-480. There was a crash around 12:30am involving a semi and two cars. The Cuyahoga County Coroner responded for 2 fatalities on scene. EMS units transported two others in unknown condition. OSHP doing a reconstruction. This will be closed for a long time. pic.twitter.com/aiT3EDcnYT — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) December 1, 2023

Crews have been at the scene since after midnight attempting to clean up the highway after a semi-truck carrying multiple boxes flipped on its side.

According to News 5 reporter Catherine Ross, two vehicles had been towed from the scene with significant damage. One of the vehicles was on its side and the other was upright against the berm.

The events leading up to the crash are unknown at this time.

The highway is expected to be shut down for several hours.

