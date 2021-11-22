Watch
Multiple-vehicle crash with 'multiple fatalities' closes SR 44 in both directions in Geauga County

Posted at 11:57 AM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 13:05:00-05

NEWBURY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — State Route 44, just south of Pekin Road, in Newbury Township is closed in both directions after a multiple-vehicle crash with "multiple fatalities," according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State Route 44 is closed in both directions north of Route 87 in Newbury Township for an unknown period of time, police said.

View footage from AirTracker 5 in the media player below:

Multi-vehicle crash with 'multiple fatalities' closes SR 44

The sheriff’s office said multiple fire, EMS crews and law enforcement are on scene responding to the multiple-vehicle crash.

Scene of a fatal crash on State Route 44.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible so emergency crews can work.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

