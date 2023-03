There is no parking on near the 1300 block of St. Clair Avenue and Ontario Street due to a water main break, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

A 10-inch water main broke and a crew is on scene investigating the cause of the break, said Elizabeth Barlik with Cleveland Water.

The power to the water line has been turned off and no customers are without service, Barlik said.

