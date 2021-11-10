NWS warns of patchy fog conditions during the morning commute

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service is warning drivers that patchy fog is developing for the morning commute Wednesday.

Patchy fog will continue to expand across the region through sunrise. The NWS issued the warning for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina and Ashtabula counties.

Visibilities could drop below one-fourth of a mile in fog, especially in valleys and low-lying areas.

Motorists should be prepared for variable conditions and leave extra stopping distance between vehicles.

Conditions are expected to improve after sunrise, the NWS says.

