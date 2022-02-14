ODOT asking for public input on I-480/Clague Road project

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public feedback on the proposed project to widen the eastbound entrance ramp of I-480 at Clague Road in North Olmsted and Fairview Park.

ODOT is proposing to widen the eastbound entrance ramp to provide simultaneous left and right turns from Clague Road and retiming of the traffic signals.

ODOT is also proposing to add a dedicated right turn lane to the I-480 westbound exit ramp at West 130th Street.

This transportation improvement is scheduled for construction in 2023. Detailed project schedule information will be released in spring 2023. The estimated construction cost is $495,000.

Comments on the project can be sent in the following ways:

Thomas Sorge Environmental Specialist 3

5500 Transportation Boulevard

Garfield Heights, Ohio

44125

Or by calling 216-584-2086 or emailing tom.sorge@dot.ohio.gov

